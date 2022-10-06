Ex-Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode, withdraws attempted murder suit against estranged wife

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode Thursday withdrew a suit bordering on alleged attempted murder he filed against his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Consequently, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit.

At Thursday’s proceedings slated for arraignment, prosecution counsel, John Ijagbemi, told Justice Ekwo that he has the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to discontinue with the matter.

“The matter was slated for re-arraignment of the defendants today.

“However, we want to plead to your lordship for the withdrawal of the case,” he said.

Ijagbemi informed the court that the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police was in receipt of a letter from the nominal complainant (Fani-Kayode) about his intention to withdraw the case.

He said the withdrawal of the charge was provided for in Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

