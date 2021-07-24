News

Ex-banker, wife, mother-in-law jailed 60 years for stealing N20m depositors’ funds

A former bank cashier, Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge alongside his wife, Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola and his mother-in- law, Isakunle Eunice Moradeke, were yesterday convicted and sentenced to 60 years imprisonment for defrauding some customers of sums totalling about N20,000,000.

The Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, in 2018, brought a case against the trio before the Ekiti High Court, Ado Ekiti, and in his judgement yesterday, Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye found them guilty as charged. According to the Head, Media, of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the convicts were arraigned on a 12-count charge of conspiracy and stealing contrary to section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws Cap 16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012. Justice Ogunmoye, in his judgement, ruled that the prosecution team led by Abdulrasheed Lanre Suleiman proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and that the convicts had failed to extricate themselves from the self-evidenced proofs before the court. EFCC, in the course of trial, called two witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove their case.

The convicts were found guilty on all the 12-count charge and were sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count. The cumulative 60 years prison terms will, however, run concurrently, the court ruled. The illicit activities of Ebenezer got exposed through a petition to the EFCC from one of the new generation banks, alleging that one of her staff by name Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge was involved in fraudulent activities.

