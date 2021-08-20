Ex-BBNaija housemate speaks on life after reality show

Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, exhousemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV, says she experienced a lot of hatred after her stint on the show. Cee-C reflected on how she managed to overcome negative criticisms after the 2018 edition of the show. According to her, the depth of love she got from her “inner cycle” helped her to deal with the toxicity that came her way at the time. “When I came out of the house, I experienced a lot of hatred. That was very obvious,” she said. “I can’t say for sure where exactly the hate was coming from but one thing the people around me did for me was that they helped me to focus on the positive side. You know, the love. So, I was not paying attention to the hate. “People should say what they want to say, it is really not my business. What matters to me is myself and people who actually care about me.” She also recalled that while the show lasted, she initially found it difficult to adapt but managed to overcome her struggles with the help of a fellow housemate.

