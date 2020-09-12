Arts & Entertainments

Ex-BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, wife share family photo after new baby

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mike Edwards, has revealed the face of his son in a new family photo. The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on September 10, where he shared the beautiful family photo. “First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards #blacklove #family#newborn #newparents #love,” he captioned the photo. Edwards and Drayton announced the arrival of their baby on August 27. Edwards first revealed that he was expecting a baby with his wife back in May. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for several months.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Rapper Kanye West takes to Twitter to announce US presidential bid  

Posted on Author Reporter

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. “We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building […]
Arts & Entertainments

MTV BASE UNVEILS AIRBOY’S OFFICIAL ‘DANCE’ VISUAL

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Airboy has finally released the official music video for his latest Amapiano song ‘Dance’. The video was spotted on MTV Base West today, and was put on replay. Recall that barely a week after releasing the Amapiano-laced song, the Nigeria-born singer surprisingly started receiving international acceptance from fans and top celebrities the world over. […]
Arts & Entertainments

The burgeoning hype-man business in Nigerian music industry

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At concerts, activations and liter- a l l y every other gathering where an artiste is needed to supply musical performance, if you are about that life, then chances are that you’ve seen a peppy and highly-spirited fellow providing support and ad-libbing for the performing artiste. That person is a hype-man. His duty is to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: