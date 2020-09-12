Ex-BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, wife share family photo after new baby

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mike Edwards, has revealed the face of his son in a new family photo. The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on September 10, where he shared the beautiful family photo. “First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards #blacklove #family#newborn #newparents #love,” he captioned the photo. Edwards and Drayton announced the arrival of their baby on August 27. Edwards first revealed that he was expecting a baby with his wife back in May. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for several months.

Like this: Like Loading...