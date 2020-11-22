Ex-beauty queen, Modupe Garland, gets engaged to long time sweetheart

Former Miss Earth Nigeria beauty Queen, Modupe Susan Garland has said ‘yes’ to marrying her long time sweetheart, Obie Okoye.

The model, who became famous after winning the Miss Earth Nigeria in 2019 contest organised by popular actress Ibinabo Fiberesima, wrote on her social media handle that this was the easiest ‘yes’ she has ever said.

Speaking with Razzle Dazzle on how she feels about the ‘fiancée’ title, the beauty Queen, who recently turned 23, said: “I felt so happy. I’m grateful to God for this testimony”.

Though it is still early to tell when the wedding bells would be ringing, Garland is assured it will be ringing sooner than later.

