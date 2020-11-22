Body & Soul

Ex-beauty queen, Modupe Garland, gets engaged to long time sweetheart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comments Off on Ex-beauty queen, Modupe Garland, gets engaged to long time sweetheart

Former Miss Earth Nigeria beauty Queen, Modupe Susan Garland has said ‘yes’ to marrying her long time sweetheart, Obie Okoye.

 

The model, who became famous after winning the Miss Earth Nigeria in 2019 contest organised by popular actress Ibinabo Fiberesima, wrote on her social media handle that this was the easiest ‘yes’ she has ever said.

 

Speaking with Razzle Dazzle on how she feels about the ‘fiancée’ title, the beauty Queen, who recently turned 23, said: “I felt so happy. I’m grateful to God for this testimony”.

 

Though it is still early to tell when the wedding bells would be ringing, Garland is assured it will be ringing sooner than later.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Rare cemani chicken sells as much as N1m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ayam Cemani chickens, unusual Indonesian breed, are all black right the way from their feathers and organs to their muscles and even blood.   They are believed to have magical powers, the meat is said to bring good fortune and cure various illnesses.   The chickens are much sought-after in their native land as well […]
Body & Soul

Shock as George Oguntade’s marriage with Modupe hits the rock

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The immediate past Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Oguntade, no doubt is a man who many have great things to speak about.   The reason behind this is not farfetched; Oguntade simply knows the path to toe that will make him remain respectable before the public and in his personal relationships. […]
Body & Soul

Excitement as Folarin Ogunsanwo is installed as Alara of Ilara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

That Prince Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo could rise through the ladder to become the tax master of Centre of Excellence, that is, the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, is no doubt, a huge achievement.   Also, the fact that he made good use of the exalted position to record unprecedented successes […]

%d bloggers like this: