Ex-Benue Milad, Col. Aminu Kontagora, dies at 65

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Ortom declares Tuesday work-free day

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Former Military Administrator of Benue State, Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora is dead.
He died on Sunday at the age of 65.
Consequently, Governor Samuel Ortom has declared Tuesday, as work-free day and urged that flags be flown at half mast in honour of the deceased.
Governor Ortom in his tribute, described the death of Colonel Kontagora as a great loss to Nigeria and Benue State in particular, stressing that his footprints in state have remained indelible.
The governor described Benue as second home of the deceased Military Administrator having remained in touch with the state during happy and trying moments.
He sympathized with the government and people of Niger State over the death of their illustrious son and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.
In another tribute, a former Governor of the state and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, commiserated with the bereaved family, saying the honour done the deceased by Governor Ortom was well deserved as Colonel Kontagora had lived legacies that would always be remembered.
Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora, born in 1956, was Military Administrator of Benue State from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

Reporter

