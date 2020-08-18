Ex-Benue TSB boss to refund N195.7m misapplied cooperative funds

The immediate-past Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Wilfred Uji is to cough out N195, 760, 862. 09 being funds he allegedly misappropriated from the cooperative society at the board while in office.

Dr. Uji is to refund the money to the coffers of the state government.

Governor Samuel Ortom’s Special Adviser on Basic Education, Dr. Sarwuan Tarnongo, who chaired the committee investigating the current state of the board, disclosed this while presenting the report of the committee to the governor at the Government House in Makurdi, Tuesday.

Dr. Tarnongo revealled that the committee uncovered large scale fraud at the board between 2017 to 2020 – the period the investigation was carried out.

According to him, the former TSB boss was found to have operated three different bank accounts where various illegal transactions were done at the detriment of the state government, adding that pockets of cases of teachers who withdrew their services from the agency but still drawing salaries were also uncovered.

Dr. Tarnongo disclosed that the ex-TSB helmsman also produced his portraits and compelled school principals in the 23 local government areas to buy at exhorbitant rates.

He called for the redeployment of all Directors at the board including that of Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) heading the ICT unit to “make way for appointment of people with proven integrity, requisite training/qualifications and experience to inject new blood into the organization as most of them are not qualified”.

Receibing the report, Governor Samuel Ortom decried what he called the high level of impunity in his government saying those involved in such acts were doing great disservice to the state.

