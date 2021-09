A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, is dead. Aged, 64, Obadiah died yesterday morning from an undisclosed illness.

Report quoted his associate, Mr. John Hayab, attributing his death to brief illness. Hayab is the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna chapter.

Apart from being a former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia was also a popular public commentator who was always willing to share his view on public affairs

