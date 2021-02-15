Ex-CBN gov, Soludo, declares intention to contest Anambra guber poll

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, yesterday put to rest speculations about his rumoured ambition for the governorship seat of Anambra State as he finally declared his interest in the 6th November election in the state.

Although he said that he was still consulting, he finally bowed to pressure especially from accepted the United Anambra Youth Assembly (U- AYA) and the United Anambra Women Assembly (U-AWA) to contest the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Confirming his declaration, founder of the two pressure groups, U-AWA and U-AYA and member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency,

Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, made it clear that Soludo was set for the race to Anambra Government House come November.

Speaking at New Year Activation Meeting of the two organizations, the former CBN governor noted that the hand of God was in his ambition, noting that he would not disappoint his supporters

