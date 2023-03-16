Ex-Commissioner: Abiodun’s govt has failed Ogun indigenes

A two-term Commissioner under former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s administration, Bashorun Muyiwa Oladipo, yesterday scored Governor Dapo Abiodunled administration low, saying he had failed the indigenes. Oladipo, who made this assertion while briefing newsmen at the backdrop of the Abiodun’s government failure to provide dividends of democracy to the masses, held in his office at Oke-Yeke, Isabo Abeokuta, said Ogun indigenes were yet to experience the much talked-about his electioneering campaign promises. He said the current administration in the State is incompetent and nonperformance, saying the governor (Abiodun) was already jittery of imminent defeat at the polls, especially from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Biyi Otegbeye, which stands of winning of the race.
