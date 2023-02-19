Ex- commissioner, VC, others dump APC for PDP in Ondo

A former Commissioner for Agriculture and Local Government Chairman in Ondo State, Chief Segun Aiyerin has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aiyerin, left the APC with the Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State, Prof Francis Igbasan to PDP in Ilutitun, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo State.

They said they joined the PDP in order to ensure the victory of PDP Senatorial candidate, Chief Agboola Ajayi and other candidates of the party in Saturday general election.

Aiyerin had in a letter addressed to the state chairman of the APC in the state, Ade Adetimehin, resigned his membership of the party, citing bad reward mechanism and indolence.

He also maintained that his vision of joining a team of politicians who would usher in a party of all inclusive, equity and fairness has been completely eroded.

Igbasan and Ayerin while calling it quit with APC, moved to PDP and promised to make their positive impact in next’s general elections by ensuring PDP’s total victory from top to bottom.

The State Chairman, Fatai Adams while receiving the new members into PDP, charged them to work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory at the 2023 poll.

Aiyerin posited that he joined the party in the best interest of the people – to alleviate the untold hardship the APC has brought upon the people.

He said last time the zone had the impact of the state government was during the Late Dr. Olusegun Agagu’s administration.

While presenting the party’s candidates to the enthusiastic crowd, Adams said the Local governments are traditional stronghold for PDP, boasting that the party will be victorious in the February 25 and March 11 elections.

The State Chairman officially presented all the party candidates from its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Deputy Governor and Senatorial candidate of PDP, Chief Agboola Alfred Ajayi as the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate, Hon Ikengboju Gboluga as the House of Reps Candidate for Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency while Dagbatan Anjorin Peter was presented as the House of Assembly Candidate for Irele State Constituency and Dr. Jimoh Akinsola Saliu and Kolawole Tayo as Okitipupa State Constituency one and two respectively.

