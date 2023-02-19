News Top Stories

Ex- commissioner, VC, others dump APC for PDP in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE Comment(0)

A former Commissioner for Agriculture and Local Government Chairman in Ondo State, Chief Segun Aiyerin has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aiyerin, left the APC with the Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State, Prof Francis Igbasan to PDP in Ilutitun, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo State.

They said they joined the PDP in order to ensure the victory of PDP Senatorial candidate, Chief Agboola Ajayi and other candidates of the party in Saturday general election.

Aiyerin had in a letter addressed to the state chairman of the APC in the state, Ade Adetimehin, resigned his membership of the party, citing bad reward mechanism and indolence.

He also maintained that his vision of joining a team of politicians who would usher in a party of all inclusive, equity and fairness has been completely eroded.
Igbasan and Ayerin while calling it quit with APC, moved to PDP and promised to make their positive impact in next’s general elections by ensuring PDP’s total victory from top to bottom.

The State Chairman, Fatai Adams while receiving the new members into PDP, charged them to work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory at the 2023 poll.
Aiyerin posited that he joined the party in the best interest of the people – to alleviate the untold hardship the APC has brought upon the people.

He said last time the zone had the impact of the state government was during the Late Dr. Olusegun Agagu’s administration.

While presenting the party’s candidates to the enthusiastic crowd, Adams said the Local governments are traditional stronghold for PDP, boasting that the party will be victorious in the February 25 and March 11 elections.

The State Chairman officially presented all the party candidates from its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Deputy Governor and Senatorial candidate of PDP, Chief Agboola Alfred Ajayi as the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate, Hon Ikengboju Gboluga as the House of Reps Candidate for Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency while Dagbatan Anjorin Peter was presented as the House of Assembly Candidate for Irele State Constituency and Dr. Jimoh Akinsola Saliu and Kolawole Tayo as Okitipupa State Constituency one and two respectively.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bagudu approves N2.4billion for constituency projects

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of (N2.4billion) two billion four hundred million naira for constituency projects in the state. The projects are to be executed under various ministries, departments and agencies in fulfillment of the policy thrust of the incumbent administration of provision of dividends of democracy to the people. Briefing journalists […]
News

2023: Ignore electoral political participation at your own peril, Jega tells workers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Former Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has advised Nigerian workers to either participate in the forthcoming elections to determine who would govern them, or sit back and allow a continuation of bad governance. Jega, who chaired a Political Roundtable organised by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Thursday in […]
News

Stakeholders Recommend Digital Tools, Technologies For Development Of Tourism In Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stakeholders in the Nigerian tourism sector have recommended the application of digital tools and technologies for the development of the Nigerian tourism sector. This was part of the communique released after a one day stakeholders forum organised by the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) in the South East with the theme; Utilizing Digital Tools For […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica