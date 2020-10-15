Ex-convict jailed one year for stealing block moulding machine

Metro & Crime

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Saheed Isola, to one year imprisonment for stealing block moulding machine. The police prosecutor, Mr. Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the convict committed the offence on October 14, 2020 about 5am at Lameco area of Osogbo. Abiodun said the convict unlawfully entered one shop and stole nine and six inches block moulding machine valued at N40,000 and N30,000, property of Mr. Moshood Ishola.

He said the offence committed was contrary to and punishable under Section 413 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II, Law of Osun State, 2020. The prosecutor informed the court that the convict had been sentenced for stealing by a magistrates’ court.

The convict, Saheed, confirmed it. Saheed, who had no legal representation, pleaded guilty to the offence slammed against him by the police. The magistrate, Opeyemi Badmus, sentenced him to one year imprisonment without an option of fine.

