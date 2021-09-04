Ex-convict, others in police net for murder of Aba businessman

Men of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police on operation Restore Peace in Abia State have arrested an ex-convict, and two others for armed robbery and murder of Aba businessman, Ugwa Jacob Kalu. The 36-year-old ex-convict, Chinedu Agwu, a native of Akanu Ohafia in Ohafia LGA of the state had served four years and eight months in jail over a case of kidnapping. His arrest followed the confession made by two co-conspirators Nnadozie Monday (aka Dido), aged 26 years from Mgboko Umuanunu, Obingwa LGA of Abia State, and Godwin Udechukwu, aka “Keke boy,’’ aged 21 years of Umuocha village Obingwa LGA, Abia State. Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Umuahia, the Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, said the suspects on 30 July, 2021 attacked Ugwa Jacob Kalu, a native of Ohafia in Abia State, who resides at No. 6 Tasie Street, off Royal Palm Ogbor Hill Aba, Abia State, while driving into his house. According to the CP, the victim, 47-year-old Ugwa Jacob Kalu, resisted an attempt by the hoodlums to push him into the booth of his 2014 Toyota Highlander Jeep. “They shot and killed him in his compound while his Samsung Galaxy C9 phone valued at N115, 000 was robbed. “In addition to the attempted kidnap and murder of Ugwa Jacob Kalu, Godwin Udechukwu confessed to having participated in the kidnap of one Mrs. Susan Kevin from Abiriba village in Ohafia LGA, Abia State,” the police boss said.

