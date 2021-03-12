Ex-councillors protest nonpayment of N1.27bn allowance in Niger

Former local government councillors from the 274 wards in Niger State yesterday besieged and blocked the state Secretariat over nonpayment of allowances amounting to over one billion naira (N1billion). The aggrieved councillors locked the main gate, thereby disallowing workers from gaining entrance.

The councilors, according to findings are those who served between 2016 and 2019 in the 274 wards of the state and are being owed about N1.27billion as severance and furniture allowances. Our Correspondent gathered that as early as 7:00am, the former Councilors converged at the Secretariat, barricaded the main entrance gate and prevented everyone from gaining access into the Secretariat to register their protest.

A 10-point demand contained in their placards, which were posted at the entrance of the secretariat gate, included the payment of their furniture and severance allowances. Accordingly, they said, some of them were in prison as a result of debts, while others have been thrown out of their houses due to their inability to pay house rents. The councilors, in their placards, therefore threatened not to open the gate until Governor Abubakar Sani Bello came to address them because “we fought for the success of his second term in office.”

Like this: Like Loading...