Ex-CP, others set welfare agenda for Baba

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah withagencyreports

Following the appointment of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Mr. Usman Baba, as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), some retired and security experts have urged the Baba to overhaul the nation’s security system by ensuring that welfare, morale booster equipment procurement are provided for personnel to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

 

Baba’s appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, thus replacing the former IGP, Mr. Muhammed Adamu.

 

Specifically, they tasked the newly appointed Acting IGP to focus on quelling the rising insecurity threats in various parts of the country.

 

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews, a  former Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frank Oditah, said he expected Baba to focus on improving the welfare and morale of the officers as incentives to work.

 

Oditah also advised him to consolidate and build on the gains made by the former IGP towards ensuring that internal security which had recently become worrisome is improved upon.

 

He said: “The spate of kidnapping, banditry and violence in the country with impunity is alarming in recent times. “This is a time for Baba to show his mettle as a distinguished senior ranking police officer by restoring confidence back into the force and the people in general.”

 

On his part, a security consultant, Mr. Ben Okezie, said Baba was well qualified for the job being the DIG in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Nigerian Police Force.

 

He said Baba should bring to bear his wealth of experience as an investigator of high intellect to solve the increasing cases of insecurity which the former IGP failed to address.

 

He added: “Recently, Imo State was attacked and facilities were burnt. The cases of kidnapping and banditry in the country have become an eyesore where the protection of lives and prosperity is no longer guaranteed

