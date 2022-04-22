News

Ex-CPS declares for N’Assembly in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) in Niger State, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, has officially declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives’ seat to represent Agaie/Lapai Federal Constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC). The former media aide to late Abdullahi Abdulkadir Kure made his declaration before a large crowd of APC supporters in the party’s secretariat in Lapai, where he said what is needed are the techniques of lobbying and putting pressure on powers that be to get things done for the people.

Abdullahi while addressing the people, including media practitioners, assured them of better representation in the lower chamber of the National Assembly and called for the support of the people to ensure victory so as to actualise his dream. He said as a rural person, who is aware of the problems of the people, he said he would do everything humanly possible to change the narrative if given the opportunity to serve. Former Commissioner of Information Strategy and Culture, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, in an interview said 2023 would surely be different because democracy is advancing, hence the need for better candidates who would work in the interest of the people

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Child protection bill scales 2nd reading in C’River Assembly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River Child Protection Commission Bill 2021 has scaled through the second reading at the Cross River State House of Assembly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The sponsor of the bill and member representing Boki 1 State Constituency, Dr Itam Abang, said on Friday in Calabar that the bill seeks to establish […]
News

THEWILL names CBN Governor 2021 Person of The Year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

THEWILL Newspaper has named the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as its Person of the Year for 2021. The announcement was made on the double cover stories of newspaper’s Christmas editio, captioned; “Emefiele: Passionate Central Banker in Turbulent Times” and “Godwin Emefiele: Revolutionary Banker That Walks His Talk,” which […]
News Top Stories

Govs discuss fuel price Thursday, FG insists no subsidy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  The Federal Government has disclosed that governors of the 36 states would, on Thursday, discuss and make their submissions on the issue of fuel price, which has been one of the bones of contention between government and organised labour.     Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made this known after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica