Ex-CPS declares for N’Assembly in Niger

Former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) in Niger State, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, has officially declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives’ seat to represent Agaie/Lapai Federal Constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC). The former media aide to late Abdullahi Abdulkadir Kure made his declaration before a large crowd of APC supporters in the party’s secretariat in Lapai, where he said what is needed are the techniques of lobbying and putting pressure on powers that be to get things done for the people.

Abdullahi while addressing the people, including media practitioners, assured them of better representation in the lower chamber of the National Assembly and called for the support of the people to ensure victory so as to actualise his dream. He said as a rural person, who is aware of the problems of the people, he said he would do everything humanly possible to change the narrative if given the opportunity to serve. Former Commissioner of Information Strategy and Culture, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, in an interview said 2023 would surely be different because democracy is advancing, hence the need for better candidates who would work in the interest of the people

