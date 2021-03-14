News

Ex-CP’s wife murdered in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi Comment(0)

Unknown persons on Saturday murdered the wife of a retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya, Mrs. Eunice Aghanya in Makurdi. Mrs Aghanya was murdered right at her residence behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass in Makurdi, the state capital, by the yet to be identified assailants who were suspected to have trailed her home.

 

It was learnt that the deceased, who lived alone, returned home around 4 pm on Friday and parked her car in the compound. CP Aghanya (rtd), who lives in Lagos, was said to have called his younger brother to go and check on his wife that Friday night, saying something was wrong. Sources said when the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs. Aghanya’s vehicle was seen parked but the door to the house was locked.

 

 

“The younger Aghanya had to break the door to enter the house. On getting inside, he met Mrs. Aghanya in a pool of blood already dead as she was macheted on the head severally by her attackers.”

CP Aghanya served as Commissioner of Police in Benue before he was transferred to Kogi where he retired some years back. When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report. Anene said investigation had already been launched into the murder case. “Incident is confirmed. The investigation is in progress and details will reach you soon please,” Anene said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Shasha: Yoruba Welfare Group visits trouble community, preaches peace, unity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One week after conflict broke out between the Yoruba and the Hausa settlers in the popular Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, a group– Yoruba Welfare Group has visited traditional rulers of the community, including Séríkí Hausa of Ṣhaṣhá with a view to commiserating with them over the unfortunate incident. The […]
News

ASUP demands release of withheld November Salary

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

…describes Ayade as insensitive, wicked The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called on Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade to immediately release withheld November 2020 salary of its members in the state’s College of Health Technology, Calabar.   Condemning Ayade’s unilateral suspension of the salary structure CONPCASS/ CONTEDISS for its members, […]
News

Hunger, frustration behind our protest, ISOPADEC workers tell Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Striking workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) yesterday said they were being driven by hunger and frustration over four months’ unpaid arrears of salaries contrary to insinuations that they were being sponsored by politicians. The workers, who spoke through their leader, Comrade Awuzie Chinedu, said their protest was a function […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica