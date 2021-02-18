Ex-Customs CG, Dikko, dies at 60

The immediate past Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, is dead, it has been learnt.

It was learnt that the Katsina State indigene, who led the NCS from 2009 to 2015, died after a protracted illness.

The former customs boss had been facing a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

However, his case could not proceed due to his failing health.

In December 2020, the ICPC and its Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, were restrained from arresting and prosecuting Dikko.

