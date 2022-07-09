Ex-Delta finance commissioner, Edevbie, greets Okowa at 63

A former commissioner for finance in Delta State, Hon. David Edevbie has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his 63rd birthday. The congratulatory message was contained in a statement entitled; “Congratulations as you mark another year,” which Edevbie personally signed and made available to the media. Edevbie was recently declared the winner of the Delta State PDP governorship primary election by a court judgment, which nullified the declaration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. “I write to congratulate you, my friend and brother, as you add another year today in your meaningful journey of life. A birthday is both an end and a beginning. It is the end of an old year which cannot be recovered, but it is also the beginning of a new year of infinite possibilities.
Related Articles
Oyetola, El-Rufai’s wives become leaders of govs’ wives’ forum
Wives of governors of Osun and Kaduna states, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola and Mrs. Hadiza El-Rufai, have been elected chairpersons of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum and Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, respectively. Their election was contained in a statement signed by the wife of the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Israel declares emergency in Lod as unrest spreads
Israel has declared a state of emergency in the central city of Lod after rioting by Israeli Arabs, as conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants intensified. Cars were set alight and 12 people were reported injured in clashes Lod’s mayor likened to a civil war, reports the BBC. Palestinian militants fired hundreds of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abia APC dissolves Caucus, elects Kalu as new Chairman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter yesterday dissolved the party’s caucus and instituted a new caucus for the party where the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu emerged the Chairman of the caucus. The election held in Abuja was attended by former members of the caucus including Chairman of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)