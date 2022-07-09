Ex-Delta finance commissioner, Edevbie, greets Okowa at 63

A former commissioner for finance in Delta State, Hon. David Edevbie has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his 63rd birthday. The congratulatory message was contained in a statement entitled; “Congratulations as you mark another year,” which Edevbie personally signed and made available to the media. Edevbie was recently declared the winner of the Delta State PDP governorship primary election by a court judgment, which nullified the declaration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. “I write to congratulate you, my friend and brother, as you add another year today in your meaningful journey of life. A birthday is both an end and a beginning. It is the end of an old year which cannot be recovered, but it is also the beginning of a new year of infinite possibilities.

