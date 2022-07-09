News

Ex-Delta finance commissioner, Edevbie, greets Okowa at 63

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A former commissioner for finance in Delta State, Hon. David Edevbie has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his 63rd birthday. The congratulatory message was contained in a statement entitled; “Congratulations as you mark another year,” which Edevbie personally signed and made available to the media. Edevbie was recently declared the winner of the Delta State PDP governorship primary election by a court judgment, which nullified the declaration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. “I write to congratulate you, my friend and brother, as you add another year today in your meaningful journey of life. A birthday is both an end and a beginning. It is the end of an old year which cannot be recovered, but it is also the beginning of a new year of infinite possibilities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola, El-Rufai’s wives become leaders of govs’ wives’ forum

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Wives of governors of Osun and Kaduna states, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola and Mrs. Hadiza El-Rufai, have been elected chairpersons of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum and Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, respectively. Their election was contained in a statement signed by the wife of the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives […]
News

Israel declares emergency in Lod as unrest spreads

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel has declared a state of emergency in the central city of Lod after rioting by Israeli Arabs, as conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants intensified. Cars were set alight and 12 people were reported injured in clashes Lod’s mayor likened to a civil war, reports the BBC. Palestinian militants fired hundreds of […]
News

Abia APC dissolves Caucus, elects Kalu as new Chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter yesterday dissolved the party’s caucus and instituted a new caucus for the party where the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu emerged the Chairman of the caucus. The election held in Abuja was attended by former members of the caucus including Chairman of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica