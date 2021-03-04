Ex-Diamond Bank Chairman dies

Former Chairman of Diamond Bank Board of Directors Seyi Bickersteth is dead, according to a report by Nairametrics.

The online medium, quoting multiple sources, said Bickersteth was found dead in his Ikoyi apartment, even though the cause of his death is yet to be determined.

The deceased resigned from the now defunct bank in 2018 to pave way for new investors to recapitalizes the bank.

Until his death, Bickersteth was a Regional Managing Partner and Chairman of Andersen Tax, Africa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career at Arthur Andersen as a partner and rose through the echelons to his most recent position, in a career that spanned over 40 years.

Like this: Like Loading...