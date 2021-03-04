Business

Ex-Diamond Bank Chairman dies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Chairman of Diamond Bank Board of Directors Seyi Bickersteth is dead, according to a report by Nairametrics.
The online medium, quoting multiple sources, said Bickersteth was found dead in his Ikoyi apartment, even though the cause of his death is yet to be determined.
The deceased resigned from the now defunct bank in 2018 to pave way for new investors to recapitalizes the bank.
Until his death, Bickersteth was a Regional Managing Partner and Chairman of Andersen Tax, Africa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career at Arthur Andersen as a partner and rose through the echelons to his most recent position, in a career that spanned over 40 years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

PIB suffers fresh setback over COVID-19

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ill-fated Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has again suffered fresh setback buoyed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who stated this, added that the bill would be passed before the end of the year. The government was aiming to pass the sprawling legislation overhaul by the […]
Business

Q3: Uncertainty pervades agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Buoyed by volatility experienced in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ‘s ban of Form M for maize imports, flooding, exploitation of donkey trade, insecurity, skyrocketing prices of staples and many others led to challenges in the third quarter. Taiwo Hassan reports No doubt, the footprint of the crisis […]
Business

NCX: Evaluating CBN’s value addition to agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following Federal Government’s move to halt the privatisation of Nigeria’s premier commodity exchange – Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) – and saddling the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the responsibility of the exchange’s turnaround to enable it play the role of catalysing agricultural production in Nigeria’s agric value chain, stakeholders have emphasised that the N50 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica