Ex-DIG indicted in Adamawa communal crisis

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Philemon Leha, has been fingered as being behind the clashes between the Dingle Ubeah clan and the Wanela Wagowang clan in Bidoma Development Area of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The Dingle Ubeah community is also pointing accusing fingers at a former Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kennedy Dauda, for their suffering. According to a representative of Dingle Ubeah, as a result of the attack, eight of their community members sustainedminorinjurieswhile two were gravely injured. Spokesman of the group at a press conference yesterday, Chindo Hebron, added that as a result of the incident, over 200 of their people have been rendered homeless. Hebron lamented that; “The annexation of our ancestral land which started like a play in 2019 snowballed into a huge crisis that led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira. “The unrest continued unabated in stages, leading to the recent one where our young promising youths were beaten to a pulp while some suffered from gunshots and are undergoing treatment at the Numan General Hospital,” he stressed.
