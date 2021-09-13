News Top Stories

Ex-DSS chief, Nkemdirim, warns against use of foreigners to fight terrorists

A former Director, Operations, Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Ray Nkemdirim, has cautioned against the use of foreigners to fight terrorism in the country.

 

The security expert gave the warning in a speech to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Abia State.

 

Speaking on “Insecurity As a Threat to Development”, he highlighted some of the security challenges confronting the country to include kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, herder/farmers clashes, border skirmishes, car snatching, chieftaincy tussles, pipeline vandalism in oil-bearing communities, secessionist agitations, attacks on security formations and the unlawful release of detainees.

Nkemdirim said: “Security or no insecurity, you cannot even develop if you want to rely on outsiders. No foreign country will willingly transfer technology to you to develop.

 

“That is why the Third World or developing countries that have become developed today essentially had to steal technology. “In the course of my public life, I have seen that reliance on help from outside often attracts only half-hearted responses particularly where the donor’s interest is not favoured.”

 

He said the Chibok girls kidnap caseis one that he could not forget easily “because it marked a turning point in my perception of the sincerity of foreign assistance in fighting insecurity”.

 

The security expert added: “Whatever security challenges we face in this country today we must fight and confront them ourselves. Nobody from outside will do it for us.

 

“As I look at the scenario that is playing out again today, I can only but regret that we are yet to learn from our mistakes of the past

