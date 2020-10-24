Ex-DSS director proffers solution to insecurity

A security expert and former Director of Operations in the Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Raymond Nkemdirim, has identified modern equipment, community and intelligence- led policing as critical components of effective security and policing which he said Nigeria should adopt if it hoped to surmount the current security situation.

In addition, the police and other security agencies need to be trained in handling sophisticated weapons so that they are not easily overwhelmed by the sophisticated and modern arms used by criminals.

The former DSS boss explained that intelligence-led policing is proactive and does not wait for crime to occur but pre-empts the crime thereby preventing it from happening in the first place. Also, in the community policing, according to him, the police would be involved in every matter in the community.

