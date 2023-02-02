Ex-Eagles, Lagos Assembly clash in novelty match

Prominent former Super Eagles stars are set to clash with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly in a novelty match being organised to drum up more support for the re-election bid of incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Femi Hamzat.

The match is also aimed to boost the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Party’s (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The match, which comes up on Monday, February 13, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos will feature star names like Daniel Amokachi (who will captain the team), Peter Rufai, Taribo West, Ifeanyi Udeze, Dosu Joseph, Waidi Akanni, Victor Ikpeba, Godwin Okpara, Victor Agali, Ike Shorounmu, and a host of other ex-internationals. According to a statement by the organisers, the match which is also to have Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudaishiru Obasa, leading his members in what is expected to be a well-attended event, is meant to create awareness for the re-election bid of Sanwo-Olu, his deputy and all other APC candidates vying for different offices in February’s highly anticipated general elections. There will also be side attractions to give the event a carnival-like ambience. Organisers also say that there will be a pre-game practice for both teams, just as specially branded jerseys for the players will be unveiled at the event.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...