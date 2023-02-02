Sports

Ex-Eagles, Lagos Assembly clash in novelty match

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Prominent former Super Eagles stars are set to clash with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly in a novelty match being organised to drum up more support for the re-election bid of incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Femi Hamzat.

The match is also aimed to boost the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Party’s (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The match, which comes up on Monday, February 13, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos will feature star names like Daniel Amokachi (who will captain the team), Peter Rufai, Taribo West, Ifeanyi Udeze, Dosu Joseph, Waidi Akanni, Victor Ikpeba, Godwin Okpara, Victor Agali, Ike Shorounmu, and a host of other ex-internationals. According to a statement by the organisers, the match which is also to have Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudaishiru Obasa, leading his members in what is expected to be a well-attended event, is meant to create awareness for the re-election bid of Sanwo-Olu, his deputy and all other APC candidates vying for different offices in February’s highly anticipated general elections. There will also be side attractions to give the event a carnival-like ambience. Organisers also say that there will be a pre-game practice for both teams, just as specially branded jerseys for the players will be unveiled at the event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL: Insurance, Remo, Tornadoes, Abia Warriors, maintain winning streak

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League continue to throw up surprises with four clubs securing backto- back victories after two weeks in the abridged season. Insurance secured a hardfought 2-1 win against Plateau United, scoring the winning goal in the added time of the game to maintain their winning streak in the young league as […]
Sports

NPFL: Uphill task for Shooting against Enyimba in Aba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is going to be an uphill task for newly promoted Shooting Stars of Ibadan as they take on eight-time champions, Enyimba in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League games scheduled across various centres this weekend.   Shooting Stars won their first game of the season against Katsina United in their last match but […]
Sports

Klopp’s 1,000th game ends goalless as Liverpool draw with Chelsea

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Jurgen Klopp’s 1,000th match as a manager ended in a goalless draw as Liverpool and Chelsea could not be separated in their Premier League clash this afternoon.   The two teams both went into the contest hoping for a result to kickstart their season again, following poor respective runs of form which had left them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica