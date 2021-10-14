Sports

Ex-Eagles’ stars, 2,000 delegates for Adron games

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles stars, including Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen and over 2,000 athletes are billed to participate in Adron Games in Ogun State. The tournament which will feature 15 sporting activities, attract participants from eight banks, eight tertiary institutions and other 2,000 sportsmen and women from across the country. The games sponsored by a real estate firm, the Adron Homes and Properties Limited, will take place at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, Ogun State. The Group Managing Director of Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King disclosed this on Wednesday in Abeokuta at the monthly forum of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State chapter.

King told sport writers the Adron Games 2021 which is the fifth edition, would hold for three days begin on November 18. The GMD represented by the Director General, Ayodeji Omoniyi said, the sport tournament as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility “is meant to discover talents and boost the grassroots in Nigeria.” King said the past editions had taken place in Lagos and Oyo States, saying the real estate firm “is poised to discover emerging world talents across Nigeria and West Africa.”

He further revealed that the Ogun state all stars will be playing a friendly match with ex-super eagles stars. He added, “We have not less than eight big banks working with us and partner with us. Our colleagues in real estates will partner with us. We also looking to get past super eagle players to and also have the Ogun all stars to be part of it. ” Speaking on the events, the Sport Consultant to Adrone Homes, Waheed Akanni 15 sporting games at the tournament include football, chess, table tennis, weight lift, volleyball and others.

