Ex-Edo PDP spokesperson chides Buhari for calling party failure

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The former Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and exexecutive member of the party in South-South, Prince Omo-Osunde Iyasere has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s interview on Channels Television on Wednesday night, where the President described the opposition party as a failure, as unfortunate.

Speaking on a telephone chatinBenin, EdoStatecapital, he said that though the President has the right to his own opinion, hedidnotunderstand what the President meant by PDP being a failure, because by the definition of failure, his governmentandbyextension, the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed abysmally.

“The President came to power on four-fold promises of rescuing Nigeria from Corruption, unemployment, poverty, and insecurity, how many has he fulfilled? Where has he excelled? Today, you can’t go to the farm, but the President is asking people to go to the land. Which land? Is it the one that has been taken over by herdsmen, Boko Haram, and insurgents? “Today, we are in a failed state, armed men having taken over the Nigerian state. Before he took over power in 2015, was Nigeria like this? If you open the pages of newspapers or the television, you will see the number of people being killed every day. Today, I cannot go to Abuja from Benin, because of insecurity. President Buhari should tell us what he meant by PDP being a failure.

 

