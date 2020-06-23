Ex-Edo Speaker dumps APC

T

he immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Adjoto, who made this known in an interview yesterday in Benin, the state capital, said that he took the decision after deep consultation with his conscience, family, friends and the teeming political supporters.

This was as he pointed out that his resignation from the party was in line with Article 9.5(i) of the APC Constitution.

The former Speaker, however, described the decision as “nostalgically clothed with apparel of mixed feelings” as it translated to leaving the party (APC) he had contributed significantly to build for more than a decade.

Adjoto, however, said that the necessity of his decision to resign from the party was firmly hinged on the interest of his supporters and Edo people in general, saying “my resignation takes immediate effect.”

