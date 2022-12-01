Ex-Ekiti gov’s wife petitions police over alleged cyber-bullying

Bisi, wife of the immediate past Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has petitioned the police demanding the investigation of Mrs Abimbola Olawumi she accused of cyberbullying, cyberstalking, criminal, and incessant and unabated social media attacks against her person.

Mrs Fayemi in the petition dated November 14 addressed to the Commissioner of Police through her lawyer Luke Ekene Mbam of Octodas Attorneys (Topmost Chambers) demanded a thorough investigation of Abimbola’s infractions, infringements and invasion of her privacy through nefarious, criminal, malicious and calculated posts capable of damaging her reputation.

The former First Lady, who is invoking the provisions of the Cyber Crimes Act 2015, stressed that Abimbola in spreading malicious falsehood against her had so far failed to come out with any proof or evidence noting that she was left with no option than to petition the Police to clear her name and protect her image and reputation which she had built over the years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...