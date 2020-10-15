News

Ex-Ekiti guber candidate tasks Buhari on police reform, welfare package

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

President Muhamnadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu have been called upon to go beyond dissolving Special Anti-RobberySquad (SARS) and overhaul the police system, a former governorship candidate of theLabourParty, Mr. Babatunde Loye made the call in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital yesterday. Loye said there was urgent need for the government to undertake holistic reform of the police institution, saying this would help put an end to extra-judicial killings, extortion, engender professionalism and restore public confidence in the police.

He lamented that many Nigerian youths had been killed and physically assaulted due to the unprofessionalism of some triggered-happy police officers. Loye said: “I am against the killing of any Nigerian most especially our youths as they are the present and the future of our country. It is not acceptable and the police must do better. Our youths must be empowered to take over the mantle of authority and leadership from the older generation.

Enough is enough. We need to end this killings now; my condolences to all the families across Nigeria who have lost their loved ones before and during this period at the hands of the police.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MADAM FROM HELL: Woman in police net for drilling nail in maid’s head

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Woman in Enugu, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeugwu, is now cooling her feet at the Police Area Command, Abakpa, Enugu State, over an alleged case of domestic violence in Enugu on July 2. It was gathered that Ezeugwu allegedly inflicted bodily injury on her maid, even as she allegedly drilled two nails on the maid’s head. Good […]
News

Tragedy as gunmen kill 2, sack Southern Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, two persons had been killed and several houses burnt down by suspected Fulani militias in the southern part of Kaduna State. The attack took place in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the early hours of yesterday. This is coming as the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) disclosed that yesterday’s killings […]
News

WASSCE: Lagos Assembly visits schools, insists on COVID-19 protocols compliance

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

In its effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic among Senior Secondary 3 students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education yesterday commenced visitation to some selected schools in the state to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.   The Committee was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: