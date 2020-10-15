Ex-Ekiti guber candidate tasks Buhari on police reform, welfare package

President Muhamnadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu have been called upon to go beyond dissolving Special Anti-RobberySquad (SARS) and overhaul the police system, a former governorship candidate of theLabourParty, Mr. Babatunde Loye made the call in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital yesterday. Loye said there was urgent need for the government to undertake holistic reform of the police institution, saying this would help put an end to extra-judicial killings, extortion, engender professionalism and restore public confidence in the police.

He lamented that many Nigerian youths had been killed and physically assaulted due to the unprofessionalism of some triggered-happy police officers. Loye said: “I am against the killing of any Nigerian most especially our youths as they are the present and the future of our country. It is not acceptable and the police must do better. Our youths must be empowered to take over the mantle of authority and leadership from the older generation.

Enough is enough. We need to end this killings now; my condolences to all the families across Nigeria who have lost their loved ones before and during this period at the hands of the police.”

Like this: Like Loading...