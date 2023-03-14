News

Ex-employee faces N7.9m fraud charge

A 31-year-old former employee of a Lagos-based company, Jayachandia Reddy, who allegedly obtained goods worth N7.9 million under false pretences, was on Monday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Reddy, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing preferred against him by the police. The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in September 2022, at International Polyworks Company complex, Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos. According to the prosecutor, the defendant fraudulently obtained goods worth N7.9 million from different customers on behalf of the company but converted the money to his personal use. He said the offence contravened Sections 287(7) and 314(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

