Ex-Enugu Commissioner, brother shot dead

A former Commissioner in Enugu State, Chief Gab Onuzuluike has been shot dead.

The former commissioner and former Chairman of Oji River Local Government Area was shot dead alongside his brother.

They were said to be returning from a burial ceremony when they were waylaid within the vicinity of Oji-River.

The brother was reportedly shot dead at the spot while the commissioner was whisked away and later killed and his vehicle taken away.

A police source, who confirmed the report, however, disclosed that two of the gunmen where shot dead and the vehicle and their guns recovered.

They were said to have run into a police checkpoint who opened fire on them following radio communication.

 

