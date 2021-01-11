Ex-envoy, Obiozor, emerges Ohanaeze President-General

S’East govs: We’ll stand by new leadership

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, has been elected the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation. Obiozor polled a total of 304 votes to defeat Dr. Valentine Oparaocha who polled 15 votes.

The election followed a motion by Prof. ABC Nwosu and seconded by Senator Ben Obi, dissolving the Chief John Nnia Nwodo-led executive. In his welcome address, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State urged Ndigbo to forgive their past and embrace their future as a united force for development.

Also, in his address, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State stressed that the South-East governors will stand and defend the outcome of the election. Umahi said: “Whatever is the outcome of this process, the governors of the South-East will stand by it and defend it.

To the wouldbe winners and losers of today’s election, we must always bear in mind that the Igbo nation is greater than any individual. As such, we must play politics of love and unity of purpose.”

Commending the outgoing president-general of the group, the Ebonyi governor said: “Nwodo has done the Igbo man very proud and I pray that God will lift him to a place of greater service. I particularly commend him for putting in place a very transparent process that will midwife the emergence of his successor.”

Commencing the process, Prof. Gary Igariwey, former Chairman of Ohanaeze and Chairman of the Electoral Committee, said they resolved to adopt an open process in the form of Option A4 to promote transparency and credibility of the election process. Just before voting started, three of the contestants – Prof. Chukwunyere Nwaebo, Prof. Goddy Uwazuruike and Uju Sergius Okoro – stepped down for Obiozor.

The electoral committee, however, announced that eight contestants picked the nomination form, but three did not return their forms, namely Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Dr. Chris Asoluka and Dr. Joe Nworgu.

With the three that earlier stepped down, only two contestants were now left in the race – Prof. Obiozor and Dr. Oparaocha. Chief Sam Ohuabunwa was then invited to moderate the election and voting was done state by state, starting with Abia. Other states that voted were Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers.

Other voters were drawn from accredited affiliate groups and Igbo groups in the diaspora. Delivering his acceptance speech after being declared winner, Prof. Obiozor thanked the delegates and all Igbo leaders for the confidence reposed in him. He vowed to define and defend the interest of Ndigbo.

His words: “My decision to contest for the office of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a decision not based on self-aggrandizement, personal ambition or self-promotion.

“By my age and career history, I have long outgrown all that. Instead, my most compelling necessity was service, a timely and crucial service at one of the most crucial times in Nigeria’s history with dire consequences, particularly for Ndigbo as a national entity.

“Not only has governance become both difficult and complex in Nigeria, but a downright existential threat to Ndigbo in particular. And the time requires a very careful and delicately skilled manager in the relationship between Ndigbo and other Nigerian nationalities, especially the national power elites.

This requires a mature and experienced person with a capacity to build enough consensus to define and defend the interest of Ndigbo.”

Commenting on the election, Hon. Ambrose Obioha, leader of an affiliate group, Igbo Peoples Alliance for Development (IPAD), said the standard of the election and the quality of the new president- general are clearly indicative of the fact that Ndigbo are now ready to re-write the wrong narratives about the region and reclaim their place in the scheme of things. “Ndigbo has again raised the bar with this flawless election process.

We are confident that given the sterling character and professional depth of Prof. Obiozor, he will further our aspirations as a people and push the frontiers of Igbo advocacy beyond where his predecessors took it.”

Like this: Like Loading...