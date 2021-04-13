Inside Abuja

Ex-envoy unfolds political blueprint to salvage troubled Nigeria

Amid increasing social discontent in Nigeria in recent times, a scholar and former diplomat, Dr Nnamdi Onochie, has unfolded a blueprint to put Nigeria back to peace, prosperity and progress to survive as an entity.

 

Onochie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, that the political class must close ranks at this point in time, to chart a road map to guarantee that Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities continued to stay together.

 

Citing recent `ugly’ developments in Africa’s most populous nation, Onochie described the scenario as disturbing, saying that the situation could still be salvaged with a sense of mission and commitment by leaders.

 

The PDP chieftain, who said that he would offer himself to serve Nigeria at the highest level of leadership in 2023, said it would be tragic for men of ideas to watch helplessly while “the situation gets out of hand.

 

“It has become increasingly apparent that the worsening social condition in Nigeria is exacerbating tensions in the country and tearing the nation apart.

 

“For the ordinary citizen, despair and hopelessness have encapsulated their thinking that the situation will not improve in the foreseeable future. “The ruling political class, especially the ruling political party appears to live in a cocoon of comfort that dumbs the mind.

 

The compelling reality is the inevitability that we the political class in the APC, PDP and other political parties must confront the hardship in Nigeria headlong,’’ Onochie, a former Nigerian envoy to the Philippines and Algeria stated. The doctorate degree holder argued that rescuing Nigeria should be the immediate concern of the political class, rather than “watching helplessly and playing the fiddle while Nigeria burns.’’

 

He condemned the dog-eatdog scenario and apparent lack of patriotism in the country, which according to him, has resulted to social hardships, including slaughtering of Nigerians by fellow Nigerians.

 

Onochie said that it had become unimaginable that some misguided Nigerians would take up arms against their compatriots, dealing harsh blows to their country, while grandstanding as jihadists, bandits, militants, herdsmen etc.

“Killing of service men, arson on police stations and judiciary facilities and setting prisoners free are condemnable acts that have brought Nigeria to a new low.’’

 

Onochie argued that he had what it takes to make Nigeria great again, noting that as someone seeking the highest political office, “the way out is to tackle key problems plaguing Nigeria headlong.”

Inside Abuja

A Christmas with a difference

Posted on Author DEBORAH OCHENI reports.

Christmas Day is usually celebrated with a lot of fun, pomp and pageantry. However, there are indications that this year’s edition might be different for several reasons. DEBORAH OCHENI reports.   In Nigeria, Christmas Day, December 25, is a special day, especially for children. It is a day they look forward to, not only because […]
Inside Abuja

When women encounter rape, unwanted pregnancies

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESHI reports

  In Nigeria, abortion is an issue many would rather avoid than tackle frontally. However, it is something that occurs every day, most of the time, in our communities due to different circumstances. ONWUKA NZESHI reports   Precious, a 14-year-old girl, was brought to Abuja by her cousin, Marian, a civil servant and mother of […]
Inside Abuja

Rescuing child education in COVID-19 era

Posted on Author DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The coronavirus pandemic is revolutionizing digital and online education globally, but kids in rural and underserved communities are being left behind. DEBORAH OCHENI reports   Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria and the shutdown of schools nationwide, many Nigerians have been worried about the future of the children. Parents, teachers and pupils have all […]

