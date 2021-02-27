News

Ex-FHC CJ, Adamu Kafarati, dies of cardiac arrest

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati, has died of cardiac arrest. The news of the passage of Justice Kafarati was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer of the Federal High Court, Catherine Oby Nwandu.

The statement indicated that the former chief judge who retired from the Federal High Court Bench on July 25, 2019, died on Thursday night at about 7.30 pm, after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja. Nwandu said the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, judges of the court as well as the entire management and staff of the court were deeply saddened by the Kafarati’s demise. The late jurist has been buried at the National Cemetery Gudu, Abuja, after the funeral prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The statement reads: “With great sadness, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, regrets to announce the sudden death of the former Chief Judge of this honorable court; Honorable Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati who passed on last night at about 7.30pm being February 25, 2021 after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja. The Late Justice died of Cardiac arrest. “Born on the July 25, 1954 at Kwami, Gombe State, he was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on October 31, 1991. He became the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on September 16, 2017 and was confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge on June 9, 2018.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Germany pledges support to Nigerian Customs on border mgt 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

…donates N10m worth of  COVID -19 health kits  The Federal Republic of Germany has pledged to assist the Nigerian Customs Service in the border management of the country.   This disclosure was made on Monday by the First Secretary of the Embassy of Germany, Mr. Bernt-Michael Gelpke in Abuja.   Gelpke spoke when he  led […]
News

Residents jubilate as Oyetola inaugurates Ejigbo-Ara, Ede township road

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The monarchs in Ede Federal Constituency on Tuesday threw their weights behind the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of their subjects.   This is even as the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ambassador Adejare Bello, revealed that what the three former number three citizens from the […]
News

Ndoma-Egba’s wife, six others die in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The wife of the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, yesterday lost her life in ghastly automobile accident in Ondo State. Ndoma-Egba’s wife identified as Amaka alongside seven others lost their lives in the accident which involved four vehicles with about eight people injured. According to sources, the vehicles involved in the crash were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica