Ex-FHC CJ, Adamu Kafarati, dies of cardiac arrest

A former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati, has died of cardiac arrest. The news of the passage of Justice Kafarati was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer of the Federal High Court, Catherine Oby Nwandu.

The statement indicated that the former chief judge who retired from the Federal High Court Bench on July 25, 2019, died on Thursday night at about 7.30 pm, after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja. Nwandu said the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, judges of the court as well as the entire management and staff of the court were deeply saddened by the Kafarati’s demise. The late jurist has been buried at the National Cemetery Gudu, Abuja, after the funeral prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The statement reads: “With great sadness, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, regrets to announce the sudden death of the former Chief Judge of this honorable court; Honorable Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati who passed on last night at about 7.30pm being February 25, 2021 after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja. The Late Justice died of Cardiac arrest. “Born on the July 25, 1954 at Kwami, Gombe State, he was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on October 31, 1991. He became the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on September 16, 2017 and was confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge on June 9, 2018.

