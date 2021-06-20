Ex-Finance minister, Adeosun, is back to limelight

Three years after her resignation, Kemi Adeosun, former minister of finance returned to Nigerian limelight with a foundation to cater for orphans.

The former finance minister returned to public life, with a launch of her foundation- ‘DashMe Foundation’ that she revealed on Monday via her Facebook account.

The launch was attended and chaired by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. That was is her first public outing since her resignation in 2018. According to her, the social enterprise was created to transform the lives of orphans and vulnerable children, disadvantaged youths and victims of domestic violence.

She posted on her page: “Thank God for the successful launch of DashMe Foundation. I would like to thank everyone that made the event possible; my husband and my family, the entire DashMe family, our partner-organizations, friends, and well-wishers. I cannot thank you enough.

“I would like to specially thank the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who gracefully chaired the occasion and has shown enormous support for DashMe throughout our journey so far.

“It is my prayer that the future leaders and partners of our foundation, will reflect on this day as one of a humble beginning that has led to our vision to create a blueprint for sustainable social enterprise and accountability in charitable donations for Africa’s orphaned and vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic violence.”

Adeosun, who started her career in London was appointed Ogun State’s Commissioner of Finance in 2011; a role she maintained from 2011 to 2015. She was a key part of Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Mission to Build, which allegedly turned around economic fortunes of the state. In November 2015, Adeosun was appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance by President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the annual general meeting of Afreximbank in Abuja to commemorate its 25th anniversary, Adeosun was elected chairman of the board of the bank.

She succeeded the outgoing chairman, Ndagijimana Uzziel, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Rwanda. But she had to leave the Finance Ministry in 2018 following allegations of forgery of her exemption certificate for the National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) programme. Many did not expect her to return so soon. But return she did last week.

