News Top Stories

Ex-Finbank MD, Okey Nwosu, jailed 3 years for N18bn theft

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A former Managing Director of the defunct Finbank Plc, Okey Nwosu, was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment by Justice Lateefat Okunnu of a Lagos High Court in Igbosere for N18 billion theft.

The judge handed down the verdict after she found the former bank boss and three other Directors of the bank guilty of stealing the huge sum from Finbank Plc. Convicted alongside Nwosu were three former Directors of the defunct bank: Dayo Famoroti, Danjuma Ocholi and Agnes Ebubedike. In her judgement, Justice Okunnu sentenced Okey Nwosu and Dayo Famoroti to three years jail term after ordering them to refund the N18 billion they stole. The third defendant (Danjuma Ocholi) was sentenced to 12 months in jail while the fourth defendant (Agnes Ebubedike) was sentenced to six months community service.

The defendants were arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 26-count charge of stealing and illegal conversion. They were first arraigned in 2013 before Justice Okunnu, but the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, had on November 21, 2013, quashed the charge brought against them by the EFCC and set them free. The anti-graft agency however appealed the verdict up till the Supreme Court. The apex court subsequently upheld EFCC’s appeal and ordered Nwosu and others to return to the High Court for their trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sleeping problems in babies increase risk of mental disorders

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A longitudinal study from a team of researchers at the University of Birmingham’s School of Psychology in the United Kingdom (UK) has found that specific sleep problems among babies and very young children could be linked to mental disorders as adolescents. According to the findings of the new study published in ‘JAMA Psychiatry,’ not only […]
News

#EndSARS: Lagos, Osun reopen schools November 2

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Lateef Dada

Lagos and Osun State Governments yesterday approved reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020. In Lagos, students in boarding schools would resume on Sunday, 1st November, 2020. Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this, said that this had been an unprecedented year with […]
News

Wike to FG: Executive Order 10 will destroy states’ criminal justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government not to implement the Executive Order 10, stressing that it will go a long way in destroying the criminal justice system in states.   The governor, who gave the warning in his keynote address at the third Annual Nigerian Criminal Law Review Conference, organised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica