Ex-First Bank staff jailed 98 years in Ibadan over N49m, $368,000 fraud

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced a former female staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Oreoluwa Adesakin, to a cumulative 98 years in prison for fraud.

The convict was arraigned before Justice Muniru Olagunju and diligently prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) before being found guilty on all the 14 counts bordering on stealing, forgery and fraudulent accounting, levied against her by the anti-graft agency.

Adesakin was in 2013 at an Ibadan branch of the bank found to have committed financial fraud against her employers to the tune of N49,320,652.32 and additional $368,203 belonging to the bank which she converted to her personal use.

The convict was arraigned on April 4, 2014 by the EFCC following a conclusion of investigations against her which arose from a petition from her former employer, dated December 18, 2013.

The bank alleged in the petition that Adesakin, as its Money Transfer Operator, saddled with the responsibility of effecting payments through Western Union Money Transfer and Money Gram platforms, fraudulently manipulated accounting and withdrew the total sums of N49,320,652.32 and another $368,203.00 for herself, which the bank only uncovered while reviewing its internal account.

The EFCC was also able to establish that the convict used part of the proceeds of her crime to acquire landed properties in different parts of Oyo State.

