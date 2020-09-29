Metro & Crime

Ex-First Bank staff jailed 98 years in Ibadan over N49m, $368,000 fraud

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced a former female staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Oreoluwa Adesakin, to a cumulative 98 years in prison for fraud.
The convict was arraigned before Justice Muniru Olagunju and diligently prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) before being found guilty on all the 14 counts bordering on stealing, forgery and fraudulent accounting, levied against her by the anti-graft agency.
Adesakin was in 2013 at an Ibadan branch of the bank found to have committed financial fraud against her employers to the tune of N49,320,652.32 and additional $368,203 belonging to the bank which she converted to her personal use.
The convict was arraigned on April 4, 2014 by the EFCC following a conclusion of investigations against her which arose from a petition from her former employer, dated December 18, 2013.
The bank alleged in the petition that Adesakin, as its Money Transfer Operator, saddled with the responsibility of effecting payments through Western Union Money Transfer and Money Gram platforms, fraudulently manipulated accounting and withdrew the total sums of N49,320,652.32 and another $368,203.00 for herself, which the bank only uncovered while reviewing its internal account.
The EFCC was also able to establish that the convict used part of the proceeds of her crime to acquire landed properties in different parts of Oyo State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Traders, developer bicker over abandoned N13bn Alade Market project

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Traders at the Alade Market, Allen Avenue, Ikeja have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the construction and contract execution of a N13 billion Mega Alade Market Mall project which has been abandoned since 2016 by a Developer, Masters Realities International Concepts Limited. The Alade Marketers Association, through its legal […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 200-bed medical facility to support the fight, Says Sylva

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Timipre Sylva Minister of State for petroleum has said that the 200-bed medical facility initiated by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company and sited in Bayelsa to cover the South South region was to support the national healthcare delivery facility and strengthen their collective national resolve in combating the coronavirus pandemic.   Speaking at the weekend […]
Metro & Crime

PDP’s ex-National Auditor, Adeyanju, dies in Ogun 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta A former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Fatai Adewole Adeyanju, is dead. Adeyanju, a chartered accountant and one-time governorship aspirant in the PDP, died in the early hours of Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta. The late politician, who hailed from Ipokia Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: