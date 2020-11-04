News

Ex-football coach, Tuberville, wins US Senate seat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former college football coach, Tommy Tuberville, is taking his playbook to Washington, D.C.
The 65-year-old Republican challenger and political newcomer won his U.S. Senate race Tuesday in Alabama against Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.
Tuberville, who has been out of coaching since 2016, has said he was inspired to enter politics by Donald Trump’s 2016 election, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
He guided Auburn to an 85-40 record from 1999-2008, including an undefeated season (13-0) in 2004 when the Tigers were denied a berth in the BCS National Championship Game after finishing third in the BCS rankings.
Tuberville also coached at Ole Miss (1995-98), Texas Tech (2010-12), and Cincinnati (2013-16), finishing with an overall record of 159-99 and 13 bowl appearances.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Herman Cain, ex-US presidential candidate, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website said on Thursday. Cain, 74, learned of his diagnosis on June 29, nine days after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where […]
News

Coronavirus cases pass one-million mark in Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  “Aggressive and bold” action is needed as Africa’s coronavirus cases pass the one million mark, according to the African Union (AU) body dealing with the pandemic. It says South Africa – where testing has been widespread – accounts for more than half of all cases. Tanzania’s lack of data meanwhile is a “concern” for the […]
News

COVID-19: Australia’s Victoria has highest daily death toll

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Friday six people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began. Three people in their 80s and three in their 90s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne. Victoria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: