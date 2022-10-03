Sports

Ex-footballer Emmanuel Okafor, two others, arrested with cocaine

An ex-footballer, Emmanuel Okafor and two others, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport with 1.40kg of crack cocaine concealed in his bags.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Monday on his arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, on board an Ethiopian airline flight, after anti-narcotic officers discovered he concealed the illicit substance in the handles of his bags and padded the top edges of the same with the class A drug.

According to the agency on Sunday, Okafor revealed that he was an ex-footballer with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH Enugu FC, where he played for four seasons before leaving for Sri Lanka in 2014.

He further stated that he moved to Brazil from Sri Lanka after playing for two seasons but could not advance his football career in Brazil due lack of official documents.

Another Brazilian returnee, Ibeh Chinedu Damian was arrested the same day upon his arrival at the Lagos airport from Sao Paulo, Brazil via an Ethiopian airlines flight.

Ibeh was found to have concealed 3.20kg of black cocaine popularly known as ‘Lucci’ in the false bottoms of his two bags. In his statement, he said he was to be paid three million, one hundred thousand naira (N3,100,000) for the successful delivery of the drug in Nigeria

 

