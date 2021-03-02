Ex-French President, Sarkozy, convicted for corruption

Former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy, has been sentenced to three years on charges of bribery and influence peddling, a court in Paris yesterday ruled.

The sentence includes one year in prison and two years of suspended sentence, according to a report by the French media.

He was accused of trying, with the help of his legal adviser in 2014, to learn investigative secrets from Gilbert Azibert, then an advocate general at the Court of Cassation, regarding a separate investigation concerning campaign financing.

In return, the ex-president is said to have offered to support the lawyer in applying for a post in Monaco

