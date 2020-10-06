Ex-Gov Babangida Aliyu hails Buhari’s incentives for teachers

President Muhammadu Buhari’s surprise incentive package for teachers in Nigeria is not only long overdue but indeed heart warming, commendable and far reaching, former Niger State Governor and Chief Servant, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu has said.

The former governor noted with happiness that the package was a dream come true for teachers even as he noted that for the first time ever, teachers have now received an incentive package which was an acknowledgment and recognition of their critical role as teachers and moulders of character of individual citizens.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his media aide Bala Bitrus, it said Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, himself a former school teacher, applauded Buhari’s gesture and said the package was a superb moral booster, a cause for joy and laughter as well as for pride to all teachers and lovers of the teaching profession.

The statement quoted the former governor as saying that state governments should quickly set the machinery in place to key into the presidential mandates by ensuring that there was no hitch nor delay in the implementation of the far reaching and encouraging incentives which were unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari in his World Teachers’ Day message to teachers in the country.

Dr. Babangida Aliyu also advised state governments to place the payment of teachers’ monthly salary on the priority of first line charge in view of teachers’ peculiar service and to make teaching profession a respected and an enviable job.

