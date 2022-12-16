Metro & Crime

Ex-gov Daniel makes case for aviation school in Ogun

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has called on the Federal Government to take over and convert the Government Technical College located in Ilara-Remo, Remo North Local Government Area of the state, to a school of aviation.
Daniel, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun East, said because of its proximity to the new Agro-Cargo Airport in the state, the technical college in Ilara-Remo would be the most appropriate to pioneer the establishment of an aviation school.
He made the call on Friday at an empowerment programme held as part of activities of his ward-to-ward tour of Remo North Local Government Area of the state.
In 2007 the Daniel-led administration conceived the idea of setting up a cargo airport in the state to attract businesses and investments and secured all necessary approvals from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) but could not complete the project before the expiration of its tenure in office.

 

