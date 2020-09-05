Ex-Gov Dickson emerges PDP candidate for Bayelsa West

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake, Dickson, on Saturday clinched the automatic nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election.

The Returning Officer, Barr Nicholas Obhiseh, returned Dickson as the validly nominated candidate for the Senatorial contest having polled 334 out of 338 accredited delegates with four invalid votes.

The members of the PDP from the Sagbama and Ekeremor’s decided not to pick the party’s nomination form as a mark of honour to the former governor who enjoys unprecedented acceptability and popularity in the area.

Speaking shortly after his return as the PDP Senatorial candidate, Dickson commended the people for their unflinching dedication, loyalty, support and prayers throughout his eight years as governor and for finding him worthy of another serious mission.

The former governor commended the party supporters from the senatorial district for the honour given to him to have the party’s ticket in spite of several top political leaders who are qualified for the contest.

Dickson praised the people for leaving all their engagements to troop out in the rain to welcome him back to the senatorial district.

The former governor, who promised the people that he would not fail them, said that Bayelsa West, Bayelsa and indeed the Ijaw nation needed very strong voice and representation at the National Assembly especially at a time when controversial bills like the Water Resources bill were being reintroduced into the National Assembly.

He said that he had always been in the vanguard of the defence of the people on sensitive matters such as the water resources bill, restructuring, resource control, revenue allocation and others.

Dickson called on the people of Ekeremor and Sagbama, the two local government areas making up the senatorial district, to be resolute in defence of the long standing power sharing agreement between the two local government areas making up the district.

He advised the people to resist those who were out to destroy the prevailing peace and unity between the members of the two communities.

