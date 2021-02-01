News

Ex Gov Kure’s wife, son in court over property 

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Crisis has hit the family of former Governor of Niger State, late Abdulkadir Kure as one of the sons, Umar Abdulkadir Kure has taken his mother, Senator Zainab Kure to the Sharia Court of Appeal of Niger State challenging the distribution of his father’s estate by an Upper Sharia Court/Administrator.

 

The appellant/applicant is seeking an order of the Sharia Court of Appeal for extension of time to seek leave to appeal, another order for leave of Sharia Court of Appeal to Appeal and an order for extension of time within which to file the notice of appeal on grounds that the trial court/administrator did not serve him with its decision until the 30 days within which to appeal had elapsed.

 

In the motion on notice filed as No SCA/NS/CV/O4/2020 against the decision of Upper Sharia Court/Administrator in Suit No USC/MK/CV/139, the widow and three other children of the deceased and the estate of Late Kure were listed as Respondents.

 

In a-16 paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, one Blessing Abraham, deposed that, “the appellant/applicant is dissatisfied with the decision of the trial court/administrator in the distribution of the estate in question”.

 

She claimed that the appellant/applicant and his counsel were not present on the date the purported distribution was made and that he was not aware of the sharing of the estate on December 11, 2019 until he was served the decision on January 27 2020 thereby eclipsing the 30 days within which he can appeal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

INEC fixes Bayelsa, Imo, Lagos, others by-elections October 31

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 31 for the conduct of all outstanding bye-elections in the country.   These include four senatorial bye-elections it postponed indefinitely in March this year due to the upsurge in the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily count drops, 418 new cases in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections recorded a drop on Sunday with 418 new cases confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Sunday figure is a 32 percent decrease over the past 24 hours — 617 new cases were confirmed on Saturday. Although there are concerns of a second wave […]
News

AI’s report meant to discredit counter-insurgency war –Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The military has accused Amnesty International (AI) of deliberate attempt to discredit the Nigerian Military in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the North-East. In its latest report released on Tuesday, AI had stated, among others, that senior citizens were the worst victims of the insurgency ravaging the North-East zone of the country. Reacting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica