Ex Gov Kure’s wife, son in court over property 

Crisis has hit the family of former Governor of Niger State, late Abdulkadir Kure as one of the sons, Umar Abdulkadir Kure has taken his mother, Senator Zainab Kure to the Sharia Court of Appeal of Niger State challenging the distribution of his father’s estate by an Upper Sharia Court/Administrator.

The appellant/applicant is seeking an order of the Sharia Court of Appeal for extension of time to seek leave to appeal, another order for leave of Sharia Court of Appeal to Appeal and an order for extension of time within which to file the notice of appeal on grounds that the trial court/administrator did not serve him with its decision until the 30 days within which to appeal had elapsed.

In the motion on notice filed as No SCA/NS/CV/O4/2020 against the decision of Upper Sharia Court/Administrator in Suit No USC/MK/CV/139, the widow and three other children of the deceased and the estate of Late Kure were listed as Respondents.

In a-16 paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, one Blessing Abraham, deposed that, “the appellant/applicant is dissatisfied with the decision of the trial court/administrator in the distribution of the estate in question”.

She claimed that the appellant/applicant and his counsel were not present on the date the purported distribution was made and that he was not aware of the sharing of the estate on December 11, 2019 until he was served the decision on January 27 2020 thereby eclipsing the 30 days within which he can appeal.

