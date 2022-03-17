Metro & Crime

Ex-Gov Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu, slaps Bianca Ojukwu at Soludo’s inauguration

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Drama ensued on Thursday at the inauguration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra when wife of outgoing Governor Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu, slapped Mrs Bianca Ojukwu at the event.

The incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office. Dignitaries including ex Governor Obiano were already seated when Mrs Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where the widow of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu was seated and slapped her.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.

Mrs Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the new governor had been sworn in.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

60 artisans become millionaires in Dangote Cement promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sixty people have so far emerged millionaires nationwide in the on-going Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2. The management of the cement company said no palliative could be better than the prize money won by the customers in the era of coronavirus pandemic.   The company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, explained […]
Metro & Crime

30 die in Yobe, Osun, Ogun auto crashes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Olufemi Adediran and Lateef Dada At least 30 people have lost their lives in motor accidents which occurred in Yobe, Osun and Ogun states. Seventeen people were killed in Yobe State, nine died in Osun State while four others lost their lives in the Ogun State accident.   The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) yesterday […]
Metro & Crime

C’River rescues mentally challenged mother, baby

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement James, Calabar   The Cross River State government has rescued a mentally challenged woman and her baby on the street of Calabar with provision of medical, material and psychologically assistance for the upkeep of both of them. The victim, a middle aged woman who gave her name as “Pretty ” and a native […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica