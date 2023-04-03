Ex-Governor Of Abia State Loses First Wife

The former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu on Monday announced the transition to glory of his first wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu, who died at the age of 61.

Taking to his official Facebook page to announce her death, the Senate Chief Whip described Ifeoma as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Although the details of her death is yet unknown as of the time of filing this report, but the Senator said a memorial service would be held in her honour in the US.

Kalu wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity. “A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America.” He encouraged the public to remember Mrs Ifeoma and her loved ones in prayers during this trying period.

