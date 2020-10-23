News

Ex-Govs. Forum condemns deployment of Army

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA.

The Former Governors Forum has condemned the deployment of Army to quell the #EndSARS protest.

 

The Forum, which stated this yesterday in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Chairman, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State governor and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to show statesmanship.

 

According to the forum, the deployment of the Army has increased the tempo of the protest all over the country.

 

The statement reads in part: “The Forum of Former Governors in Nigeria views with great concern, the unfolding scenario of anarchy and violence in the land, precipitated by the response of the security agencies to the agitation of EndSARS movement. The situation calls for caution. We commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones in all parts of Nigeria.

 

“The unfortunate situation and attacks on armless youths at Lekki Toll Gate on the 20th of October complicated the situation.”

