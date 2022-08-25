Ex-guber candidate moves against Ogun governor

The candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the 2015 Ogun State governorship election Rotimi Paseda yesterday said he would stop Governor Dapo Abiodun’s re-election bid in the 2023 governorship poll. Paseda, who addressed his supporters in his Omu-Ijebu country home, described the Abiodun administration as a “failed government that must be voted out of office in 2023”.

He announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month, describing Abiodun as a “faulty, faulted and erroneous choice that cannot give the party the needed victory in 2023”. Paseda said: “Dapo Abiodun must go and anyone in this gathering that is not in support of Dapo Abiodun can also take their leave. “I’m disappointed in Abiodun for lowering the status of Ogun State from its hard-earned greatness.”

