News

Ex-guber candidate moves against Ogun governor

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the 2015 Ogun State governorship election Rotimi Paseda yesterday said he would stop Governor Dapo Abiodun’s re-election bid in the 2023 governorship poll. Paseda, who addressed his supporters in his Omu-Ijebu country home, described the Abiodun administration as a “failed government that must be voted out of office in 2023”.

He announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month, describing Abiodun as a “faulty, faulted and erroneous choice that cannot give the party the needed victory in 2023”. Paseda said: “Dapo Abiodun must go and anyone in this gathering that is not in support of Dapo Abiodun can also take their leave. “I’m disappointed in Abiodun for lowering the status of Ogun State from its hard-earned greatness.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity inhibiting infrastructural devt, Buhari laments

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…alleges people perpetrate insecurity for profit President Muhammmadu Buhari has lamented that insecurity, manifesting as banditry, kidnapping and insurgencies, has inhibited the delivery of infrastructural projects by his administration. Buhari said this yesterday at a dinner with the 469 members of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa yesterday. In a release by his spokesman, […]
News

AfCFTA: Delta ready to collaborate with FG – Okowa

Posted on Author Ola James

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday assured the government that his administration would partner the Federal Government towards domesticating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. He gave the assurance at a meeting with the Federal Government Trade delegation, led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo in […]
News

Foundation, Ekiti Parapo Lagos seek good governance

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A foundation under the auspices of Dominion Group has expressed its determination to collaborate with Ekiti indigenes living in Lagos to ensure good governance in Ekiti State. The governorship election in the state has been scheduled to take place next, and the group wants voters to vote wisely. The National coordinator of Dominion Group, Chief […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica