Ex-Guber Candidate to Obaseki: Tackle rising insecurity now

The former Edo State governorship candidate under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2020 governorship election, Mabel Oboh, yesterday tasked the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to rise up to the challenge and secure the lives and property of the people of Esan land from the incessant attacks by herdsmen. She made the call while responding to plea from the concerned indigenes of Ubiaja and Ugboha communities in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state, who cried out that they could no longer go to their farms and are dying of hunger as a result of the incessant herdsmen’s attacks on their respective communities. Oboh, who noted that it is a known fact that the predominant occupation of the people in Esan land is farming, added that due to the high level of insecurity in that region, they no longer go to their farms for fear of being killed by bandits and herdsmen.

 

