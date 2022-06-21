Ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami, discharged from London hospital

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who was hospitalised in an undisclosed hospital in London for an unknown ailment, has been discharged.

An online news portal, theNewsGuru.com (TNG) reportedly quoted the media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, as saying this known yesterday. Shehu said: “Alhamdu Lillahi for Allah’s mercy.

I just ended a visit to His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State. He is out of hospital in a London apartment and apparently in no serious condition. “He was his jovial self, maintaining a keen interest in developments back at home in Nigeria. Please, no cause for alarm.”

TNG reports Abubakar’s hospitalisation was kept secret by his family members and aides. Recall that the formerHead of State, who is the Chairman of theNationalPeaceCommittee, could not attend a meeting on June 15 where all the governorship aspirants for the Ekiti governorshipelection signeda Peace Pact.

HewasrepresentedbyBishop Mathew Kukah and other members of the committee whenthepeacepactwassigned

