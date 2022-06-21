News

Ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami, discharged from London hospital

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who was hospitalised in an undisclosed hospital in London for an unknown ailment, has been discharged.

 

An online news portal, theNewsGuru.com (TNG) reportedly quoted the media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, as saying this known yesterday. Shehu said: “Alhamdu Lillahi for Allah’s mercy.

 

I just ended a visit to His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State. He is out of hospital in a London apartment and apparently in no serious condition. “He was his jovial self, maintaining a keen interest in developments back at home in Nigeria. Please, no cause for alarm.”

 

TNG reports Abubakar’s hospitalisation was kept secret by his family members and aides. Recall that the formerHead of State, who is the Chairman of theNationalPeaceCommittee, could not attend a meeting on June 15 where all the governorship aspirants for the Ekiti governorshipelection signeda Peace Pact.

HewasrepresentedbyBishop Mathew Kukah and other members of the committee whenthepeacepactwassigned

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NDDC contract: Anyanwu threatens to sue Akpabio

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who represented Imo East Senatorial Dis-trict in the Eight Senate, has threatened to drag the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to court for alleging that he benefited from the NDDC contract award.   Anyanwu made the threat yesterday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the allegation by Akpabio that he […]
News

Edo guber election tribunal secretariat opens in Benin

Posted on Author Reporter

  The secretariat of the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions’ Tribunal has opened to receive petitions arising from last Saturday’s governorship poll in the state. A statement by the Secretary of the tribunal, Mr. Sunday Martins, on Tuesday, stated that the High Court Complex in Benin, the Edo State capital, had been designated as the […]
News

Killings: Defend yourselves against Fulani invaders, Ortom tells Benue residents

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged residents to take up arms against “the Fulani invaders” wreaking havoc in the state instead of the continued cry out for help. But Ortom, who made the call in reaction to the attack on Ahentse community, Ndzorov in Guma Local Government Area, said they should defend themselves only […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica